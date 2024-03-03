Heavy snow and strong winds continue in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — What a storm, Utah! Waking up this morning to more snow showers for the state as a secondary front is moving through.

The system today will have much less of an impact than the very strong winds and moisture that we saw Saturday. The westerly flow in place today will bring more scattered snow showers across the state with the heaviest precipitation falling over the mountains. Temperatures will be cold today; highs will stay in the mid to upper 30s for much of northern Utah while St. George will dip into the 50s. Winds remain blustery across the state with strong winds for southcentral and southeastern Utah through Sunday evening.

High winds causing delays, closures across Utah

A high wind warning is in place for the Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Western Canyonlands and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. Strong wind gusts up to 65 mph remain possible through Sunday evening. High winds may cause property damage and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. The wind warning is set to expire at 8 p.m.

Winter storm warnings remain in place through 5 p.m. for the majority of our mountain ranges as well. The exception will be the Central and Southern Mountain ranges where heavy snowfall remains possible through early Monday morning. Total snowfall of 1-2 feet is expected with up to 3 feet for the Tushar Range. Winds will also remain strong over the higher peaks and blowing and drifting snow will likely reduce visibility.











After today, a calmer stretch of weather will return for much of the state early in the week. Our weather pattern will keep a westerly flow in place, helping keep temperatures cooler than normal with a few passing snow showers for the northern mountain ranges on Monday and Tuesday. By midweek, a larger trough should move through Wednesday into Thursday bringing some valley rain and mountain snow back to northern and central parts of the state.

Bottom line?! Strong winds remain in southeast Utah while our mountain ranges continue to see snow. Overall moisture content looks pretty minimal at this point. Stay tuned!

