Heavy snow for southern Utah through Saturday, windy up north

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! Feet of snow remain in the forecast through Saturday afternoon for the Central and Southern Mountain areas with warnings in place.

Utahns can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for northern Utah into the evening hours with gusty winds holding on to the northern valleys of Utah. Easterly flow into northern Utah will remain in place keeping winds elevated into the weekend. Wind Advisories will remain in place for Weber and Davis Counties, including Cache Valley, for wind gusts of 40-55 mph. The advisory is set to expire at noon on Sunday.

While we’re seeing dry air over northern Utah, the southern half of the state will see abundant moisture through Saturday. Periods of valley rain and heavy mountain snow are expected to continue as waves of wrap-around moisture move up from the southeast.

With the moisture moving in an easterly direction, it will likely be gobbled up by the mountains before reaching valleys in northern Utah. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most mountains across the state outside of northern Utah.

The remainder of the Winter Storm Warnings and advisories have been extended and are in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday. Bryce Canyon Country and vicinity could see 6-10 inches and Capitol Reef 4-12 inches through the first half of the weekend while gusts could climb to 60 mph at times.

The Central and Southern Mountains could see an additional 1-2 feet while the Boulder Mountain area could see a whopping 30-40 inches, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. The La Sal and Abajo mountains are also under a warning with 10-20 inches expected and winds gusting up to 45 mph.

South Central Utah won’t be seeing quite as much snow but a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning where 2-4 inches of snow could fall. Snow will primarily stay above 6,000 feet as warmer air is moving in.

Outside of alerts, central and southern valleys may not see any snow or up to an inch or two. In places like St. George, rain is expected Friday with more isolated showers Saturday.

As we move into the weekend, we’ll start to see the weather calm down a bit, but it won’t be completely calm. It will still be breezy in northern Utah while isolated showers remain possible down south.

Temperatures will continue to warm and through the weekend we’ll be above seasonal norms. We could stay slightly unsettled into early next week with a spring feeling as highs are likely to climb into the 60s along the Wasatch Front and low 70s down in St. George!

