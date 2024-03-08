Heavy snow and rain forecast prompts flood watch issued for interior Maine

Mar. 8—The National Weather Service reported that the Androscoggin River reached flood stage, 13 feet, at 4:30 a.m. Friday and issued a flood watch through Sunday afternoon. Flooding in low areas was expected to be minimal Friday.

A complex storm system will bring heavy precipitation Sunday to the interior areas of Maine. Heavy, wet snow is expected to start Saturday night in the foothills and mountain regions, then transition to heavy rain Sunday morning.

Heavy rain falling on already saturated ground will result in small stream and flash flooding, according to the NWS.

Androscoggin County arrests: March 1-7, 2024

Jay to become a mill town once again