Heavy snow likely to cause safety closures on I-70, Berthoud Pass

DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy snow and wind in the high country are expected to cause safety closures along Interstate 70 and on U.S. Highway 40 at Berthoud Pass overnight Saturday and through the weekend.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that travel could be difficult in the northern mountains through Monday morning.

How much snow is expected to fall in Colorado this weekend?

Some areas could see between one to two feet of snow. The National Weather Service said there were some indications that the heaviest snow could impact the I-70 corridor.

This, paired with high winds, could cause whiteout conditions and zero visibility in places. CDOT said drivers should be ready for slick conditions through the mountains and make sure their vehicles are ready to face the storm.

Is your vehicle legal to drive on I-70 this winter? Here’s what to check

CDOT said the unsafe conditions will likely prompt safety closures for I-70 and U.S. 40. If a closure on U.S. 40 is necessary, it will enable crews to conduct winter maintenance on Berthoud Pass.

Colorado State Patrol adds that Eisenhower and Vail Passes will be among those most impacted.

The department has an online tool called COtrip which drivers can use to monitor road conditions and check for closures. There is also an app, COtrip Planner.

Though crews will be working to clear roadways of snow and ice until they are clear, CDOT encourages motorists to prepare for closures and pack extra blankets, clothing, food, water and entertainment.

Denver, Colorado weather resources

Stay prepared for storms and forecast changes, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and other important weather information:

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.