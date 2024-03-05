Heavy Snow Covers Trees and Homes in Crystal Bay

Storyful

Heavy snow blanketed trees and homes in Crystal Bay, Nevada, on February 4 as the National Weather Service (NWS) Reno issued a winter storm warning.

NWS Reno said the Greater Lake Tahoe area was downgraded to a winter storm warning until Monday morning as blizzard conditions had “mostly diminished.”

Video from X user @Son_of_Sandor shows thick snow covering trees at Crystal Bay in Lake Tahoe on Monday. Credit: @Son_of_Sandor via Storyful

