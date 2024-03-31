Heavy rains possible tonight through Tuesday in Northeast Ohio

Heavy rains could drench the area over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Area residents should brace for a soggy few days ahead.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight through Tuesday. This could lead to minor flooding concerns, especially for Monday night into Tuesday. The track of each low pressure system is uncertain which makes it difficult to time the potential for severe weather. However, there are indications that Tuesday afternoon and evening will have the greatest chances for severe storms.

The National Weather Service expects:

For tonight, rain is expected after 1 a.m. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Rain is expected before noon on Monday, with a slight chance of rain again after 5 p.m. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

More rain is expected Monday night, mostly after 8 p.m. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

On Tuesday, rain is expected before 8 a.m., then showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible..Showers and possibly thunderstorms are expected Tuesday before 11 p.m., then showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Showers are likely early Wednesday morning, with the possibility of a thunderstorm, then showers are expected after 8 a.m. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

For details, visit https://www.weather.gov/cle.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Northeast Ohio could see significant rainfall over next few days