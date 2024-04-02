Heavy rains lead to Tuscarawas County road closures, early dismissal for school district

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Heavy rain over the past 24 hours has resulted in some road closures in Tuscarawas County, and Conotton Valley Union Local Schools will close early Tuesday because of flooding.

Dueber Road NE (County Road 105) in Sandy Township is closed, as is Ohio 258 near Stillwater in southern Tuscarawas County.

"We do anticipate that with the continued rain that there is a high possibility of additional routes," said Lauren Borell, public information officer for Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 in New Philadelphia.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, Tuscarawas County remains under a flood warning until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. "Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring," according to the NWS website. "Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable."

The weather service also is reporting a severe weather risk will increase this afternoon through late Tuesday. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts are expected.

Due to heavy flooding, the Conotton Valley Union Local Schools will be dismissing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the district reported on its Facebook page. Bus departures and student pick-up are scheduled for that time. Parents unable to pick up their child at 10:30 a.m. should contact the school office.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio issued a flood warning for most of central Ohio, and a hazardous weather outlook that calls for thunderstorms, hail and possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh reports that the New Philadelphia area has received between 1 inch and 1.5 inches of rain over the past 24 hours.

Totals include:

Harry Clever Field, New Philadelphia ‒ 1.33 inches.

Port Washington ‒ 1.12 inches.

Zoar ‒ 1.17 inches.

Uhrichsville ‒ 0.71 inches.

So far, there are no reports of flooding in the area.

"Not at this time but we will be monitoring the park pond and the lagoon throughout this storm event," said New Philadelphia Service Director Ron McAbier.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County flooding: Road closures, district dismissing early