Heavy rains flag 'water mold' warning for local growers

Mar. 8—The rain may be a welcoming sight for local growers but increased moisture levels can lead to other problems such as a soilborne "water mold" referred to as phytophthora.

Phytophthora is a microorganism that primarily relies on water to transport it to potential hosts. High winds and heavy rains create the perfect environment for spreading phytophthora onto vulnerable plant surfaces such as pruning cuts or new shoots.

While not necessarily fatal, the disease typically causes root and crown rot at the base of trees with a few aerial strains that can travel upward into the canopy. An infection may result in branch dieback that requires significant work and expense to rectify.

Due to an uptick in atmospheric river storms, researchers with the University of California issued a warning to local almond growers to be on the lookout for this "rare disease" with a particular interest in phytophthora syringae, a species which was said to have an unprecedented outbreak last winter.

"It was found statewide — meaning in every almond-producing county — and disease incidence in orchards ranged from 10% of the trees infected to 75%," said UC Davis plant pathologist Florent Trouillas in a report issued by the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources.

In 2022, almonds were reported to be the state's fourth-highest valued commodity which may account for the widespread concern, however phytophthora can also affect other orchard crops with varying degrees of sensitivity.

"I have seen local orchards impacted by flooding and, perhaps, phytophthora — hard to tell without testing," said Franz Niederholzer, the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Farm Advisor for Colusa, Sutter, and Yuba counties. "I think the recent news about phytophthora is mostly an awareness issue. In drought years, phytophthora was a minor issue due to winter conditions, but record rain from last year increased phytophthora infection. Combined with low nut prices, controlling this disease is a challenge to keep as a focus. In a spring such as we are having now, phytophthora 'reminders' to growers are a good idea. As the orchards dry out after bloom, phytophthora management practices are 'front and center' in the thoughts of many growers."

Niederholzer doesn't consider phytophthora a rare disease and said most pest control advisors and growers are familiar with the infection. Symptoms may include cankers or "gumming" with characteristic patterns and colors that can aid in the identification of particular disease strains and species. If these symptoms become present in an orchard, growers are encouraged to contact their local Cooperative Extension advisor for testing and confirmation.

One of the best ways to avoid spreading phytophthora is to refrain from pruning during rainy periods and wait for at least 10-14 days of fair weather.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4hpbkfwd.