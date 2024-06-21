Heavy rainfall and storms forecasted, area of low pressure moving north

A low pressure area is moving across the Atlantic and heading north.

According to NWS Melbourne, the upper parts of Central Florida experience the greatest coverage of showers and the occasional storm through the late morning.

Orlando, Sanford, Titusville, Daytona Beach and Leesburg could see storms through the late morning.

North of Cape Canaveral through Orlando is especially at risk.

There could also be a chance of afternoon showers and storms along and north of Interstate 4 corridor.

There is a high surf and small craft advisory warning, as well as a high risk of rip currents at area beaches.

Occasional wind gusts up to 20-25 mph are along the Volusia coastline Friday morning, according to NWS Melbourne.