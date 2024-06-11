Heavy rainfall in Sarasota-Bradenton may offer drought relief, but will it flood?

Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties can expect heavy rain this week courtesy of tropical moisture from the Caribbean that will continue to move north across the state.

Southwest Florida is expected to see the most rainfall, with some areas expecting up to 22 inches. The heavy rain has been much welcomed amidst a severe drought that Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still experiencing. Southwest Florida can expect an excess of 10 inches of five-day rainfall totals. The heavy rain is expected to minimize drought conditions, the Herald-Tribune previously reported.

According to the latest National Hurricane Center update, the system, labeled Invest 90L, has a 10% chance of forming into a more serious storm before impacting Florida, and a 20% chance of formation after it passes over the state and enters the Atlantic.

Sarasota and Manatee countiles could receive 8-10 inches in rainfall over the next five days, according to the National Weather Service.

How much rain can the Sarasota-Bradenton area expect?

From Tuesday to Sunday, the Sarasota-Bradenton area can expect to see an estimated 8-10 inches of rainfall. There’s a 15% risk for rapid flooding due to the excessive rainfall. While the rain showers are tropical in nature, the National Weather Service isn’t anticipating any widespread severe weather risk. Thunderstorms are expected to stay isolated.

Will there be flooding?

The heavy rainfall will not happen all at once. Rain breaks throughout the week should allow water to drain, but there may be isolated, nuisance flooding in urban and localized areas, according to the Tampa Bay Area National Weather Service. Experts offer the following advice:

Check your storm drains. Clogs may lead to flooding, especially following a long drought.

Plan for longer commute .

Avoid flooded roads. Slow down while driving and keep an umbrella or raincoat on hand.

The difference between a flood watch and flood warning

A flood watch is issued when widespread flooding is possible. Stay tuned to news and public officials and be ready to seek higher ground.

A flood warning means flooding is about to happen or is currently happening. Move to higher ground, and never drive or walk through floodwaters.

What weather can Sarasota-Bradenton expect this week?

Here’s what the National Weather Service is forecasting.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 18 MPH. Chance of rain is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 78. South southwest wind 10 to 13 MPH. Chance of rain is 90%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. South southwest wind 10 to 14 MPH. Chance of rain is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 77. South southeast wind around 10 MPH. Chance of rain is 80%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. East southeast wind 8 to 11 MPH. Chance of rain is 90%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southeast wind around 9 MPH. Chance of rain is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. South southeast wind 9 to 11 MPH. Chance of rain is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m. and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Chance of rain is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of rain is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of rain is 70%.

