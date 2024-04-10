Here’s when heavy rain, wind & possible tornadoes could move into NC on Thursday

A strong weather system that has dropped up to 6 inches of rain from Texas to Alabama since Monday will move out of the Mississippi Valley and into North Carolina on Thursday.

Forecasters say that system and another coming from the upper Midwest likely will bring some severe storms to the state and could even spawn tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued hazardous weather outlooks from the mountains through the Piedmont to the coast.

When will bad weather hit Raleigh, Durham & Chapel Hill?

Thursday will be breezy, forecasters say, with a south wind of 15 to 23 mph and gusts up to 34 mph. High temperatures will be around 72 Thursday, dropping to the mid-50s Thursday night.

▪ Rain: The National Weather Service says showers could begin in central N.C. Thursday morning, with thunderstorms possible after noon. The heaviest rainfall is expected between noon and 5 p.m. Thursday.

▪ Winds: Winds will increase slightly Thursday night, with sustained winds of 17 to 26 mph and gusts up to 39 mph. Meteorologists say the biggest risk from this system are possible straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes Thursday afternoon into mid-evening.

▪ Tornadoes: Forecasters say they can’t rule out the risk of a “weak” tornado or two, most likely between noon and 5 p.m.

How much rain is coming?

Total rain amounts in central North Carolina from Thursday morning until around 2 a.m. Friday could be a half-inch to more than an inch, depending on where thunderstorms flare.

Some local minor flooding is possible in areas of heavy thunderstorms.

What about the weekend?

The storm systems should move off the coast by mid-day Friday, according to forecasts.

A high-pressure system moving in behind the storms should bring slightly cooler and mostly drier air, the National Weather Service says, though it will continue to be blustery with prevailing winds of 9 mph to 17 mph and gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Sunny skies are expected most of the day.

Hurricane forecasters see ‘extremely active’ 2024 storm season. What that means for NC

Here are the Triangle farms where you can pick your own fresh strawberries this spring