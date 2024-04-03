Heavy rain, thunderstorms Wednesday for North Jersey with coastal flooding, wind advisory

Wet weather once again dominates the forecast as Northern New Jersey may see nearly two inches of rain throughout the day and possibly thunderstorms, according to National Weather Service.

Precipitation is almost guaranteed as the chance of rain comes in at 100% for the daytime hours. New amounts are expected to be between three quarters and one inch during the day.

There is a wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. on Wednesday until 5 a.m. on Thursday with winds from 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph in northeast New Jersey.

"We are expecting severe thunderstorms across the state tomorrow, including heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flooding along the coast," Gov. Phil Murphy posted on X, formerly Twitter.

There is a coastal flood advisory for parts of Hudson, Bergen and Essex counties from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect for parts of North Jersey from Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain is certain at night too with forecasts calling for 100% precipitation for the evening as well, with a possibility of a thunderstorm. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch is possible.

Temperatures are expected to not dramatically change throughout the day with a high 45 degrees and a low of 40 degrees.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms possible in North Jersey