Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected Thursday night in Austin; storms possible this weekend

Heavy storms are expected to soak the Austin area Thursday evening, bringing as much as 3 inches of rain.

Rain is expected to start after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service office at Camp Mabry predicted, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. The chance for rain increases to 50% around 7 p.m.

Thursday's high is 92 degrees, though heat index values place it closer to 101. The low is 72.

Thunderstorm chances decreased for Friday, Saturday

Thunderstorm chances decrease heading into the weekend in Austin. Friday has a 40% chance of showers during the day and a 30% chance of showers in the evening. The high is 89 degrees, and the low is 74.

Rain chances decrease further Saturday, with a 20% chance of showers throughout the day. Saturday's high is 90 degrees, and the low is 74.

Rain largely dissipates on Sunday, according to the weather service's forecast. It's expected to be partly sunny, with a high of 92 degrees and a low of 77.

