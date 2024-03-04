Heavy rain, thunder forecasted following tornado warnings in Milwaukee area

A storm system is tracking into the Milwaukee area Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in the area following "reports" of tornadoes, but meteorologist Aidan Kuroski said Monday at about 4:45 p.m. that nothing had been "confirmed."

The weather service issued a tornado warning for parts of southeastern Wisconsin, which has since expired.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Walworth, northwestern Racine and southern Waukesha counties. The warnings will expire at 5:15 p.m.

Milwaukee will likely experience heavy rain, thunder and maybe hail shortly after 5 p.m., Kuroski said, adding he expects about an inch of rain to fall.

