Heavy rain, snow and high winds Tuesday with an early spring storm

A storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to parts of New Mexico through Tuesday night. A backdoor cold front will bring strong winds into the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday morning.

It’s a cloudy and cool start to the week as a low pressure system is moving into New Mexico. These clouds are also keeping temperatures cooler than normal for this time of year, along with a cold front that’s moving through northeast New Mexico. This cold front is starting to spill into the Rio Grande Valley tonight, bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph in the Albuquerque Metro by Tuesday morning before dying down Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, light snow will develop Tuesday morning from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains south to Las Vegas and Clines Corners. Showers and thunderstorms will also develop across eastern New Mexico. In the afternoon, heavier snowfall will set up in the Sacramento Mountains with more showers and storms developing in eastern New Mexico mainly south of I-40. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in eastern and southeastern New Mexico where some could see over 1″ of rain. Generally, 1-5″ of snow may fall in the Sacramentos through Tuesday night, but some areas above 7,500′ could see up to 20″ of snow. A few scattered showers and storms will also develop from the northern mountains into southwest New Mexico, but they will be hit or miss with light accumulations. Rain and snow will end Tuesday night with clearing skies into Wednesday morning.

A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be back to around normal for this time of year by Thursday afternoon. Winds will be picking up through Friday though. Friday afternoon will see some windy weather across the state with breezy conditions through the weekend. Temperatures will remain very warm through the weekend as well, with the period from Friday through Sunday seeing some of the warmest weather the state has seen so far this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.