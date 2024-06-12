Heavy rain sets off flash flooding in South Florida, stranding drivers, delaying flights

Heavy downpours on Wednesday brought flash flooding to parts of South Florida, bringing several flooded roads, stranded drivers, delayed flights and part of I-95 closed.

The National Weather Service warned between 4 and 9 inches of rain have fallen, and flooding is either ongoing or expected to begin shortly. A flood advisory remained in effect in Broward and Palm Beach counties. The National Weather Service has posted video on social media of cars in flooded roadways in Hallandale Beach and in Hollywood.

The Florida Highway Patrol is shutting down traffic on Interstate 95, southbound at Griffin Road.

Traffic southbound is being diverted at Oakland Park Boulevard, and cars may re-enter the highway at Stirling Road. “Please utilize the below link or use 511 Traffic to monitor the area,” an advisory said.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, as of mid-afternoon, there were 66 flight delays and 74 cancellations, airport officials confirmed.

“Those numbers are expected to climb, especially the delays given the ongoing weather conditions,” said airport spokeswoman Arlene Satchell.

