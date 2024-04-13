A High Surf Advisory has been issued as SoCal braces for gusty winds and two rounds of heavy rain this weekend.

Large breaking waves up to 8 feet high are in the forecast, the National Weather Service said, adding that dangerous rip currents can also be expected.

The advisory goes into effect for the Malibu coast and all Ventura and Los Angeles County beaches at 9 a.m. Saturday.

“There is an increased risk for ocean drowning,” the High Surf Advisory warned. “Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, and large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near shore.”

‘Run, run, run’: Chaos at a Sydney mall as 6 people stabbed to death; suspect fatally shot

The big waves are due to a powerful storm moving south from the Central Coast that will bring SoCal “very heavy rain” on Saturday afternoon, according to KTLA 5 meteorologist Kacey Montoya.

“This will last about three to six hours, and we are expecting anywhere from half an inch to an inch for L.A. and Ventura counties,” Montoya said. “[There will be] less in the Inland Empire…the showers [will not be] quite as strong as they move into that region.”

Heavy rain, gusty winds and high surf in store for Southern California this weekend

After a break in the precipitation late Saturday night and early Sunday, another round of rain is set to dampen the Southland yet again.

“Round two moves in on Sunday afternoon, and this is when we can see some thunderstorm activity, so just be prepared for that,” Montoya said.

In addition to high surf and heavy rain, gusty winds will also play “a big part” in this weekend’s weather forecast, Montoya added; a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Santa Clarita Valley and San Bernardino County mountain communities.

Apple and Lucerne valleys are also affected by the Wind Advisory, NWS said.

Parents outraged after teacher allegedly attacks 7th grader

Mountain communities as low as 4,000 feet could see two to five inches of snow this weekend, weather officials said, adding that there is a “20 percent chance” that up to an inch of snow could fall on the Grapevine.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for northern Ventura County, the Santa Clarita Valley and San Bernardino County mountain communities until Sunday at 5 p.m.

After Sunday’s rain, sunny skies and high temperatures are expected to return next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.