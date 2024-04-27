Heavy rain, flooding forces closure of SR-201 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Heavy rain and subsequent flooding has caused authorities to close a portion of SR-201 in Salt Lake County Saturday morning, according to the Utah Dept. of Transportation.

Eastbound SR-201 between Milepost 0 (I-80 Jct) and Milepost 6 (9100 West) has been closed due to road flooding.

Courtesy of National Weather Service

This area is located just west of Salt Lake City, near the Great Salt Lake State Park.

Estimated clearance time is 12:30 p.m., officials said.

“Any additional heavier showers can lead to localized flooding like this for the remainder of the morning hours,” the National Weather Service posted on social media.

No further information is available at this time.

