Heavy rain expected on Juneteenth in the Austin area, NWS says

Get your umbrellas ready. There are chances for rain in Austin from Tuesday to Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The best chances for rain will come Wednesday — on Juneteenth — continuing into Thursday, with daily temperatures dropping into the upper 70s and low 80s. The week's maximum daily heat indexes will range from 87 to 105 degrees.

Rainfall ranging from 2 to 5 inches is expected over a 48-hour period from Wednesday to Friday, said Monte Oaks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. There could be some minor flooding and swollen creeks and rivers, he said.

Over the next seven days, there is a 70% chance for a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico area, meteorologist Jon Zeitler said. However, there's also a 30% chance that nothing will form, he said. The weather service is unsure of the storm's potential severity and location.

"We're expecting a tropical depression to possibly form by midweek and then maybe strengthen to a tropical storm at the end of the week," Zeitler said. "Were it to become a tropical storm and head to Texas, then we'd be expecting even higher rainfall amounts than they already are."

Sarah Makowsky shields herself from the rain as she makes her way through the Domain last month. More storms are headed to Central Texas this week.

Austin's five-day weather forecast

Monday

High: 94

Low: 76

Maximum heat index: 105 degrees

Partially cloudy skies and high humidity levels will drive the heat index up to 105 degrees.

Tuesday

High: 89

Low: 77

Maximum heat index: 98 degrees

Mostly to partly cloudy skies with low chances for afternoon storms.

Wednesday

High: 81

Low: 75

Maximum heat index: 87 degrees

Chances for storms throughout the day, with the best chances for rain in the afternoon hours.

Thursday

High: 82

Low: 75

Maximum heat index: 90 degrees

Rainy conditions will continue from the previous day, with more chances for storms throughout the day.

Friday

High: 87

Low: 74

Maximum heat index: 96 degrees

Mostly cloudy skies will partially clear by the afternoon, with some rain chances.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Juneteenth celebrations could be dampened by heavy rain, NWS says