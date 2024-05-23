Heavy rain, damaging winds hit NYC; FAA grounds all flights at all area airports

Heavy downpours and damaging winds pummeled parts of New York City Thursday morning, just ahead of what’s expected to be a mild Memorial Day Weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Manhattan, Staten Island and Brooklyn, as well as part of Queens and the Bronx until 10 a.m., but rain and thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon.

The high is expected to be around 82 in the city and low- to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Just before 10 a.m., independent journalist Janet Wu shared a video of the “insane thunderstorms” hitting Midtown Manhattan on X.

The extreme weather also affected flights to and from area airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flights leaving from Newark International, La Guardia, Teterboro and Westchester airports were grounded until at least 11 a.m., the FAA said.

There’s also a “traffic management program” in effect for flights arriving John F Kennedy International Airport. Passengers are being asked to check with their airlines to see if they were affected.

Overall, arrival traffic is experiencing delays “between 1 hour and 1 minute and 1 hour and 15 minutes and increasing.” That could also affect departing flight schedules, the agency said.