Heavy rain could trigger flooding along New Jersey rivers
It was wild and dangerous Wednesday night as strong storms moved through New Jersey, bringing down trees and causing power outages in addition to flooding in some parts.
It was wild and dangerous Wednesday night as strong storms moved through New Jersey, bringing down trees and causing power outages in addition to flooding in some parts.
For the second time in just over a month, Meta's apps, including WhatsApp, and to some extent, Messenger and Instagram, faced outages and intermittent issues. While it's rare for services as large as those operated by Meta to go down entirely, Meta's status page detailed disruptions to key business services, including its Ads Manager, Messenger Platform, WhatsApp Business API and others.
History indicated Wednesday's matchup would be tense.
Flynn was a point away from tying the record for most points off the bench in NBA history.
Morgan alluded to some "hard conversations" with Albert over the past week.
How a boost of extra cash may impact the spending habits of US consumers.
DCVC’s target for its first climate-focused fund, DCVC Climate Select, has been all over the place and highlights the roller-coaster venture fundraising conditions of the last few years and how LPs aren't as quick to back new strategies from established managers. The Silicon Valley VC firm launched the fund in December 2022 with a $500 million target, according to an SEC filing. A year later, it lowered its target to $300 million after its year of fundraising brought in only $157 million of commitments by then, according to a December 2023 SEC filing.
Ghost Autonomy, a startup working on autonomous driving software for automaker partners, has shut down, TechCrunch has learned. The startup, which had raised nearly $220 million, posted a note on its website that it ended worldwide operations and wound down the company as of Wednesday. "We are proud of the substantial technical innovations and progress the Ghost team made on its mission to deliver software-defined consumer autonomy," the note on its website reads.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to this fast-charging, travel-ready gizmo with 'amazing battery life.'
Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
Steve McMichael was hospitalized earlier this year with multiple ailments.
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell doubled down on his belief that inflation was on a "bumpy" path down to 2% and that central bank officials expect to lower rates at "some point" this year.
The strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years left at least nine dead, dozens of others trapped and nearly 1,000 people injured.
Shoppers say this glorious goo reaches cracks and crevices that sprays, wipes and other conventional products miss.
Tomorrowland's Autopia attraction is embracing the future with a transition away from fossil fuels.
Facebook is introducing a new, full-screen video player on Wednesday, which offers a more consistent design and experience for all types of video lengths, including short-form Reels, long-form videos and even Live content. The upgraded player, which will first launch in the U.S. and Canada, aims to streamline the experience for both watching and sharing video content. For Facebook, meanwhile, more people watching videos on the platform could allow it to increase time onsite, plus advertising views and clicks, among other things.
The other inductees will be revealed during the NCAA men's Final Four on Saturday.
This pruner allows you to tackle branches that would typically require larger manual loppers, all in the compact size of a one-handed tool.