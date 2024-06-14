Heavy rain continues flooding South Florida: See photos

A deluge of rain and thunderstorms swept through South Florida this week with floodwaters leading to road closures, prompting rescues and disrupting hundreds of flights through the region.

The storms began Tuesday and are the result of a slow-moving low-pressure system, according to the National Weather Service. Major travel arteries, including a portion of Interstate 95, closed Wednesday as came warnings of "life threatening floods."

A tornado touched down in Hobe Sound, just north of West Palm Beach with peak winds of 85-95 mph and moved toward Jupiter Island before entering the Atlantic, a survey team with the weather service confirmed. The storms also toppled power poles, uprooted trees and damaged homes.

More heavy rainfall and hazardous conditions came Thursday night as storms moved across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the National Weather Service in Miami said, with more flooding, impassible roads and water damage affecting the already rain-soaked area.

And the rain is expected to continue into Friday, with a flood watch remaining in effect through the evening.

See photos as Florida residents battle the rising waters.

Photos show flooding affecting South Florida

Oscar Trejo uses a boat to tend to a car after it was driven into a canal on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The vehicle's driver said she drove into the canal after following the GPS directions and couldn't see the actual road because of the flood waters. Tropical moisture passing through the area has caused flooding due to the heavy rain.

Daria Godzhaeva uses a mop to clean up her home after about eight inches of flood water inundated it on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain.

In an aerial view, flood waters inundate a neighborhood on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain.

Vera Kalnichenko looks out at the flood waters from her parent friend's home after about eight inches of flood water inundated it on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain.

J.P. Pasqual walks through flood water on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Tropical moisture passing through the area has caused flooding due to the heavy rain.

Flood waters surround homes on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Tropical moisture passing through the area has caused flooding due to the heavy rain.

Storm clouds gather over Bayshore Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 13, 2024, after heavy rainfall hit the area.

People walk near a car that was driven into a canal on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The vehicle's driver said she drove into the canal after following the GPS directions and couldn't see the actual road because of the flood waters. Tropical moisture passing through the area has caused flooding due to the heavy rain.

An abandoned car sits submerged in flood waters near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 13, 2024, after heavy rainfall hit the area.

A homeowner sweeps flood water away from her door on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Tropical moisture passing through the area has caused flooding due to the heavy rain.

