Heavy rain causing issues for drivers during this morning’s commute

The heavy rain is causing issues for drivers during this morning’s commute.

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists has been tracking this system for several days.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson checked driving conditions inside Storm Tracker 7 on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

She reports that heavy rain moved the area with strong winds and lightning.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butler, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties early this morning.

>>Heavy rain moving through this morning; Severe weather possible today

The rain is causing issues for drivers.

Here’s the latest:

ODOT cameras indicate that the left lane is blocked on Northbound Interstate 75 near I-70 due to a crash.

High water is reported at Northlawn Avenue at Dryden Road, Moraine dispatchers told News Center7.

A utility pole was struck by lightning at the 8900 block of Boyer Road in Darke County, dispatchers told WHIO Traffic Reporter Sgt. Mark Bowron.

Several trees are also reported down across Montgomery County:

W. Whipp Road and Mad River Road in Washington Township

Upper Miamisburg Road and Dayton Germantown Pike in Germantown

S. Preble County Line Road and State Route 725 in German Township

Upper Miamisburg Road and Jamaica Road in German Township

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn is tracking this system and has a LIVE update NOW on News Center 7′s Daybreak.