Heavy police presence in Woodstock neighborhood, people told to avoid the area

Officers have asked the public to avoid a Woodstock neighborhood for a police investigation.

Woodstock Police says there is a heavy police presence in the area of Brandon Street and Ridge Trail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have not provided specifics but said there is no active threat to the public.

We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene to learn more, for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]