Heavy police presence in Woodstock neighborhood, people told to avoid the area
Officers have asked the public to avoid a Woodstock neighborhood for a police investigation.
Woodstock Police says there is a heavy police presence in the area of Brandon Street and Ridge Trail.
Police have not provided specifics but said there is no active threat to the public.
