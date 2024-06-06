Heavy police presence, SWAT on scene as officers search for wanted suspect in SW Atlanta

Officers are on the scene of a wanted person investigation at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Multiple police tanks and SWAT officers are in the area of Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent a video which showed several apartment residents outside the complex.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested or if anyone is hurt.

News Chopper 2 is headed to the scene to gather more deatils, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News At 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: