Heavy police presence reported in Gastonia
A heavy police presence has been reported in Gastonia following an incident early Wednesday morning.
Channel 9 crews observed several police vehicles near a home on Chrisco Lane.
Officials said they have a suspect in custody and there is no additional threat to the community at this time.
ALSO READ: 3 die in shootout tied to confrontation outside southwest Charlotte apartments
Channel 9 has reached out for more details.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: 3 die in shootout tied to confrontation outside southwest Charlotte apartments