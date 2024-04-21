Heavy police presence in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man allegedly armed with a machete brought a heavy police presence to a Northeast Portland neighborhood early Saturday night.
The police responded to the area along NE Tamera and Holladay. Officials told KOIN 6 News they contained the area and do not believe there is a larger threat to the public.
Multnomah County deputies also arrived at the scene.
KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it develops.
