Heavy police presence in Gang Mills, road blocked off

GANG MILLS, N.Y. (WETM) – There is a heavy police presence at a residence on Highland Drive in Gang Mills this afternoon that has closed off the entire street.

A report of the incident came into the 18 newsroom around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14.

According to a reporter on the scene, multiple New York State Troopers are at the residence and have the entire street blocked off. An ambulance was seen parked in the driveway of the house.

Information on the incident is very limited at this time. 18 News will update the story as more information becomes available.

