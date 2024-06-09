Man with ‘aggressive’ German shepherd killed by Vancouver police

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A man with a German shepherd was shot to death by Vancouver police officers Saturday afternoon near West 4th Street and Columbia, police said in a release.

The incident began around 1:45 p.m. when police were alerted to a man with a gun and an “an aggressive German shepherd” who had gotten loose and bit at least one person. Just before 3 p.m. police spotted the man and dog and saw the dog try to bite a passerby.

At that point, authorities said, the man allegedly pointed a gun at one of the officers, who shot and killed the man.



The German shepherd stayed aggressive, officials said and was eventually tethered to a dumpster before being taken away by the Humane Society.

One person is being treated for dog bite wounds.



Two Vancouver officers are on paid administrative leave during the investigation, standard procedure in similar instances. The officers body-worn cameras will be reviewed and released at a later time, authorities said.

The investigation will be led by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

