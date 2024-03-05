Heavy police presence in Brunswick: Investigators

***Video above: How to report tips to U.S. Marshals.***

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – Officers are on the scene of an active police situation in Brunswick Monday night.

According to the Brunswick Division of Police, there is a heavy police presence in the 4200 block of Manhattan Circle.

Officers are urging residents to stay clear of the area at this time.

City claims decades-old Cleveland fire inspections show safety in 2023: I-Team

In a Facebook post, the police department said it would provide updates when they become available.

A FOX 8 camera crew is heading to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.