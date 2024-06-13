'With a heavy heart': Iconic waterfront Fort Myers Beach bar and restaurant for sale

Bonita Bill’s has been a beloved Fort Myers Beach stop for locals and visitors for 30-plus years with a laid-back vibe, waterfront views, good food, and cold beer.

And now it’s for sale.

Boat art: Famous Fort Myers Beach boat, left stuck on dock after Hurricane Ian, now a work of art

The San Carlos Island gem’s social media pages announced the news Wednesday, June 12.

“It is with a heavy heart we share the decision made by the Semmer family to sell the Bonita Bill's properties and business,” the posts read. “This decision comes from all of Bill Semmer’s children in the resolution of his estate.”

Spot originally was a fish house in 1926

Bill Semmer bought the Bonita Fish Company and Fish House in 1991 (which was originally a fish house in 1926) and rebranded it as Bonita Bill’s Waterfront Cafe and Tiki Bar. The beloved community figure, who also owned Semmer Electric, died Jan. 20, 2023.

He is survived by his children Nikki Semmer, Katie Semmer-Reynolds and Billy Semmer.

“We thank everyone who continued to support us as we worked to rebuild after Ian, through the loss of our father Bill Semmer, the uphill battle of costly repairs and construction, rising operating, labor, and food costs, and a changing market,” the post continued.

Customers have been signing their names on the yacht resting on Bonita Bill's dock in Fort Myers Beach.

With a “No shirt? No shoes? Can we get you a beer?” motto, Bonita Bill’s gained even more recognition when it reopened six months after Hurricane Ian with a Bertram yacht perched on a dock next to its open-air dining room. Nearly two years later, it’s still there.

"We posted on social media a message of remembrance to (the one year anniversary of Ian) and we invited anyone to come sign the boat to leave their own mark on it as it’s left its mark on Bonita Bill's," Semmer-Reynolds said at the time. "People will sign their name or messages or hope or remembrance or even just something silly. It’s a way for both locals and visitors to leave their mark."

Bonita Bill's is an open-air restaurant and bar at Fort Myers Beach.

The future of that yacht and Bonita Bill’s are still up in the air.

“We will continue to remain open and operate as usual until the property is sold sometime in the future,” the post states. “Real estate Inquiries can be directed to SVN Commercial Partners at 239-851-5492.”

More: Shrimp-focused Fort Myers Beach waterfront restaurant announces closing

We know we’ll take a right on Main Street just before the Matanzas Pass bridge and visit this iconic Fort Myers Beach bar and restaurant soon. See you there.

Bonita Bill’s, 702 Fishermans Wharf, Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-6119, bonitabills.com and on Facebook and Instagram

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyers.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Bonita Bill's, an iconic Fort Myers Beach bar and restaurant, for sale