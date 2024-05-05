Heavy flooding causes damage to Rising Star community

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The community of Rising Star in southern Eastland County was heavily impacted by flooding caused by Saturday night storms.

Flooding in Rising Star: Highways 183 & 36 unsafe to drive on

Residents across the town have shared videos of flooding on roads and porches, with some properties experiencing water damage inside. Take a look at this footage from Ron and Meghan Sweet.

Approximately 90% of downtown businesses have suffered damage due to flooding. The Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department had several water rescues, but no injuries or deaths have been reported.

According to a firefighter, the County Judge has declared a disaster declaration, and local first responders are working to clear debris and assess damages in the town.

