'Heavy fire conditions' reported at two-alarm structure call in east Lubbock
The public is asked to avoid the area of East Auburn Street and North Zenith Avenue as crews battle a two-alarm house fire in east Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were at the scene around 5 p.m., according to a statement from LFR.
"Due to heavy fire conditions, all crews have evacuated the structure and this has been deemed a defensive fire," reads the statement.
A second-alarm was called to assist.
