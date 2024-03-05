'Heavy fire conditions' reported at two-alarm structure call in east Lubbock

The public is asked to avoid the area of East Auburn Street and North Zenith Avenue as crews battle a two-alarm house fire in east Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were at the scene around 5 p.m., according to a statement from LFR.

"Due to heavy fire conditions, all crews have evacuated the structure and this has been deemed a defensive fire," reads the statement.

A second-alarm was called to assist.

