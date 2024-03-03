Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka

Heavy fighting is ongoing on the Bakhmut front in the village of Ivanivske. The Russians are also trying to attack the settlement of Bohdanivka.

Source: Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Eastern Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the 24/7 nationwide newscast

Quote: "At the moment, the Russians continue to attack the settlement of Ivanivske on the Bakhmut front; heavy fighting is already ongoing within the borders of the village. Our soldiers are heroically resisting and trying to push the Russians back from their positions.

The Russians also try to attack the settlement of Bohdanivka located to the north from the settlement of Chasiv Yar. Landing units, motorised regiments and an attack army reserve are sent there."

Details: Yevlash stated that the Russians aimed to occupy Chasiv Yar "yet so far to no avail".

"Our defenders hold the line and do not let the Russians advance. Moreover, several defence lines and strong mine barriers were constructed, and dozens of platoon positions for the deployment of our personnel were set up near Chasiv Yar, taking into account the terrain and necessary requirements, so that our guys and girls could effectively strike the enemy while being well-protected from Russian attacks at the same time," he said.

