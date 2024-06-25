Heavy equipment damage to gas lines leads to closure of parts of U.S.1, County Road 512

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − Gas leaks from lines struck by heavy machinery led to the evacuation of businesses and a lengthy closure of parts of two major roads Tuesday.

Businesses along U.S. 1 between 41st and 45th streets were evacuated shortly after 10 a.m. and the road closed because of a 6-inch gas line rupture caused by construction damage in the 4300 block of U.S. 1, a fire official said.

"That’s a good-size gas leak," said Indian River County Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Richard Marini.

The pipe was still actively leaking Tuesday afternoon.

"We evacuated the businesses just north and south of that location as precaution," Marini said.

Residents in homes to the east were advised to shelter in place until the gas leak was stopped.

Utility company crews were attempting to repair the damaged gas lines, Marini said.

Just outside Fellsmere, a law enforcement official said "virtually the same scenario" occurred off County Road 512 shortly after 1 p.m.

"Another gas line was struck by a crew that was dredging the canal in front of Fellsmere Farms," said Indian River County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kevin Jaworski.

County Road 512 was closed from the Garcia Boat Ramp just north of State Road 60 roughly to Fellsmere city limits.

Gas company workers were on the way for repairs.

He said there was no time frame for the expected reopening of the roads or the completion of repairs.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Machinery damage to gas lines leads to closing parts of roads in IRC