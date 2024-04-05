Heavy downpours hit Sacramento area on Thursday afternoon
Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan talks about a heavy downpours in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Focus is turning to the looming monthly jobs report after Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn't change his tune on rates.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is exploring the possibility of buying Boston-based HubSpot, a CRM and marketing automation company with a market cap of over $33 billion – a number that has been climbing on those reports. If such a deal were to happen, the cost would likely be pretty substantial, involving some significant premium over the current value. It’s worth noting that the two companies have a relationship already, a partnership to use Google ads to drive sales in HubSpot, which can sometimes be the start of an acquisition discussion like this.
A decade has now passed since Meta (née Facebook) announced plans to acquire the startup for $2 billion. “Immersive gaming will be the first, and Oculus already has big plans here that won't be changing and we hope to accelerate,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote at the time.
Paramount has reportedly entered into exclusive merger talks with David Ellison's Skydance Media. IAC chairman and Fox founder Barry Diller says the timing couldn't be worse.
Ford announced Thursday that it’s delaying the production of two electric vehicles, a next-generation EV pickup and a three-row EV SUV. Ford’s CEO has been telegraphing the delays for months. Then on an earnings call in February, CEO Jim Farley said, “Hybrids will play an increasingly important role in our industry’s transition and will be here for the long run.”
Van Lith will still be eligible to play in the 2024-25 season if she transfers again.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about Steve Clifford stepping down as head coach of the Hornets, Chauncey Bills and Vince Carter making the Hall of Fame, Julius Randle’s season-ending surgery and a lot more.
The Marlins have started their season with a resounding thud, and finding out Eury Pérez won't be around for any of it is a tough blow.
Via an announcement published by X's Safety account, the company on Thursday will begin a "significant, proactive initiative" to eliminate accounts that violate X's rules about platform manipulation and spam. Today, we're kicking off a significant, proactive initiative to eliminate accounts that violate our Rules against platform manipulation and spam. The move comes shortly after X announced the appointment of two new leaders to its safety team: Kylie McRoberts, an existing X employee who's now Head of Safety, and Yale Cohen, previously of Publicis Media, who was joining as the Head of Brand Safety and Advertiser solutions.
The call comes at a time of growing U.S. disapproval of Israel’s handling of the war against Hamas.
Agility Robotics on Thursday confirmed that it has laid off a “small number” of employees. The well-funded Oregon-based firm says the job loss is part of a company-wide focus on commercialization efforts. “As part of Agility’s ongoing efforts to structure the company for success, we have parted ways with a small number of employees that were not central to core product development and commercialization,” the company wrote in a statement provided to TechCrunch.
As U.S. lawmakers weigh a possible TikTok ban, the ByteDance-owned short-form video app released an economic impact report on Thursday. In it, the company touts the platform generated $14.7 billion for small- to mid-size businesses (SMBs) last year, and a further $24.2 billion in total economic activity, supported through small business's use of TikTok. In addition, it says that over 7 million U.S. businesses rely on TikTok and that 224,000 jobs were supported by small business activity on the platform in 2023.
Disney CEO Bob Iger said succession planning is the board's "No. 1 priority" after the company successfully defeated activist investor Nelson Peltz in his quest for board seats at the entertainment giant.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.