Heavily damaged pickup truck flees police after crash
A driver of a stolen pickup truck fled a crash involving three vehicles in Sparrows Point, led officers on a slow-speed pursuit and ran off into Baltimore City, SkyTeam 11 reported Thursday afternoon. SkyTeam 11 video showed several Baltimore County police vehicles following a pickup truck that had heavy damage to the front-right corner. SkyTeam 11 reported that a pursuit began shortly after 4 p.m. after a hit-and-run crash at North Point Boulevard and Sparrows Point Road.