A heatwave is coming to the Louisville area next week. What to know

Next week will be a great time to make use of Louisville's pools and spray pads as high temperatures are expected for residents of Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

NWS meteorologist Dan McKemy said that starting on Sunday people can expect

largely hot and dry weather to move into the area. He said the latter makes the heat feel more unpleasant for those outside.

He said most locations in Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana will stay in the low to mid-90s, but areas such as Louisville Metro could experience upper 90s temperatures on some days.

"It'll be a very warm, very hot stretch going through next week with very little rainfall in sight," McKemy said.

According to the forecast, there is a chance of thunderstorms on Monday. McKemy said the showers and storms will probably be very isolated and most people won't see rain in the coming days.

"Which is unfortunate, because really, we haven't seen much rain in this last week, so things are starting to dry out just a little bit out there, and this heat isn't going to help going into next week," McKemy said.

Louisville 5-day forecast

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74 degrees.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97 degrees.

Monday night: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 94 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94 degrees.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97 degrees.

