Heatwave in Chicago: Father’s Day weekend will be warmest in months

Heatwave in Chicago: Father’s Day weekend will be warmest in months

We have the perfect gift this year for Father’s Day: sunscreen.

Chicagoland’s warmest weekend in nine months looms as the season’s first significant heatwave gets underway, beginning Sunday.

The weekend opens on a comfortable note, with partly sunny skies and daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 80s away from the lake Saturday afternoon and middle 70s near Lake Michigan, with tolerable humidity levels.

But it’s Sunday afternoon when the hot weather begins and humidities rise.

WGN Weather producer Bill Snyder says the combined forecast highs of 84 on Saturday and 91 on Sunday will mark the warmest weekend in Chicago since early September of last year, more than nine months ago.

By Monday, the forecast high of 96 degrees would tie the old record for June 17, previously set in 1957.

The heat is expected to last well into next week, potentially resulting in a string of at least five consecutive days with highs above 90 degrees, something that has happened in only four other Junes since 1970.

The five days of 90-degree-plus temperatures will precede summer’s arrival in Chicagoland on Thursday, June 20.

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms may provide some local relief at times next week, but widespread thunderstorms appear to be unlikely given current forecasts.

In addition to the daytime heat, warm overnight temperatures only dropping into the middle 70s in the heart of the city will offer little to no relief to those without adequate or reliable cooling.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.