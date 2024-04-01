Heatherwilde Boulevard at Texas 45 in Pflugerville shut down by electric vehicle fire

A fire involving an electric vehicle has closed Heatherwilde Boulevard in both directions at Texas 45 in Pflugerville, officials said Monday morning.

Police are asking drivers in the area to seek an alternative route as traffic is being diverted.

The intersection is closed and crews will remain on scene until fire is extinguished, officials with Travis County ESD 2 said on its Facebook page. They said fires involving electronic vehicles require different tactics then typical vehicle fires and that many times the best tactic is to let the vehicle burn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

