Heather Rainwater to replace Christy Gauerke on the Coshocton Foundation Board

COSHOCTON − Heather Rainwater has been named to the distribution committee of the Coshocton Foundation.

She will fill the seat currently held by Christy Gauerke, who is ending her five-year term. She's been the committee chair the past two years.

Rainwater has been with McWane Ductile since 2006. She held various roles in the environmental and safety division before becoming the operations manager for fabrication and Protecto 401 Lining. She earned a degree in chemical engineering from Youngstown State in 2004 and is on track to complete her master's degree in business administration with a focus on leadership at YSU in December.

Rainwater is a 2012 graduate of Leadership Coshocton County. She's been with the Coshocton Rotary Club for 10 years and Toastmasters for two. She has been a board member and officer for Central Ohio Technical College for six years and is the vice chair of the Coshocton Port Authority Board. She is involved with Junior Achievement and is a liaison for community affairs for McWane Ductile.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Rainwater will replace Gauerke on Coshocton Foundation Board