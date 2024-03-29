Heather Hunter to leave as Lewiston city administrator

Mar. 28—LEWISTON — Heather Hunter is resigning as city administrator following a period of public scrutiny over staffing decisions, the work culture at City Hall, and the handling of the temporary closure of DaVinci's Eatery in January.

Angelynne Amores, the city's marketing and communications director, confirmed that Hunter had submitted her 30-day resignation notice Thursday.

The City Council will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Friday. The only agenda item is an executive session regarding a personnel matter.

The City Charter states that "during any vacancy in the office of city administrator and during any temporary absence or disability of the city administrator of more than 30 consecutive calendar days, the council may designate a properly qualified person to perform the duties of city administrator and fix such person's compensation."

Brian O'Malley is the deputy city administrator.

Hunter, the former longtime finance director, was sworn in as city administrator in October of 2021.

Reached late Thursday, Mayor Carl Sheline also confirmed Hunter's resignation, stating, "As a result, the City Council and city attorney will be meeting tomorrow afternoon to discuss next steps."

This month, several current and former code enforcement staff shared criticism of city administration as staff turnover continues at City Hall, particularly in the wake of the decision to move away from former longtime Code Enforcement Director David Hediger.

Last week, several people, including staff and former councilors, spoke out against Hunter's leadership.

Former City Councilor Linda Scott said she has been "overwhelmed" with calls from current and former staff telling her that working under Hunter "has become too toxic and the need for a change is immediate."

Former Councilor Luke Jensen was cut off during attempted comments last week, during which he criticized Hunter for her handling of several controversial issues, including when Hunter oversaw two former councilors draft a resolution on diversity training in the school district without informing the rest of the council.

According to City Council records, Hunter was also responsible for the proposal to end local health inspections and cut the city sanitarian position, which the council tabled indefinitely last week.

Since then, members of two public safety unions have reached out to the Sun Journal with statements of support for Hunter.

Police officials have lauded Hunter for leading a process that passed a large wage increase, which has since boosted the ranks of the department.

Following the mass shooting on Oct. 25, Hunter has also been credited for the work to quickly establish the Maine Resiliency Center.

Hunter and the city entered into a five-year contract in 2021, with an annual salary of $140,000. Hunter has been with the city since 1989, serving as deputy city auditor, deputy finance director, then finance director.

She also served as an instructor at Central Maine Community College in Auburn from 1991 through May 2020.

Photo: Spiritual path in Lewiston

Lewiston man admits to burglary and assault after conviction on federal gun conspiracy