Heather Hadi, Joseph Hale advance to general election in Lexington council District 7

Heather A. Hadi and Joseph Hale will face off in the November general election to represent District 7 on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.

Primary voters chose them from a field of four candidates that also included Frank Cannavo and William Matthew Housh.

Unofficial results indicate that Hadi got about 40% of the vote, Hale got about 25%, Cannavo received about 21% and Housh had about 14%.

They are running for the seat currently held by Preston Worley, who has served on the council since 2017 and announced in December he would not run again.

Sign up for our Bluegrass Politics Newsletter





A must-read newsletter for political junkies across the Bluegrass State with reporting and analysis from the Lexington Herald-Leader. Never miss a story! Sign up for our Bluegrass Politics newsletter to connect with our reporting team and get behind-the-scenes insights, plus previews of the biggest stories.







The 7th District includes areas off Richmond Road and Athens-Boonesboro Road, including neighborhoods around Woodhill and Codell drives, Squires Road and Hays Boulevard.

Hadi is an immigration and family law attorney who grew up in Lexington.

Hale, who ran unsuccessfully against Worley in 2022, is the IT coordinator for the Emergency Response and Preparedness Branch of the state’s Department for Public Health and a pastor who runs a mentoring program for boys.

Both Hadi and Hale mentioned the availability of affordable housing as a topic they’re concerned about.

Four political newcomers seek 7th District council seat. What to know about candidates