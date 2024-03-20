Heath, North Fork issues to build new schools go down to defeat

HEATH ― Both issues to build new schools for Heath City Schools and North Fork Local School District went down to defeat during Tuesday's election.

In its first time on the ballot, the Heath combined bond issue and levy to build a new K-6 school was voted down 61-39%, with 816 against it and 545 in support.

Monte Londot votes at Utica High School on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

In the second time on the ballot, the North Fork bond issue to build a new middle school and auditorium was defeated 63-37%, with 1,149 against and 731 for the issue.

Voters turned down a 7.1-mill, 37-year, $58 million issue, after rejecting a 6.8-mill issue 56% to 44% (1,908 against, 1,489 for) in November. Superintendent Scott Hartley said they were seeking passage now, due to construction costs increasing by $1 million per year and the deteriorating condition of 66-year-old Utica Middle School.

The 7.1 mills would have amounted to $249 per year for each $100,000 of the country's appraised value, or $20.75 per month. However, the 2.2-mill, 25-year bond issue passed in 2000, used to build the high school and elementary schools, would drop off in 2025, leaving the additional millage at 5.3 instead of 7.1. With the millage dropping off, it would have been $185 per year, or $15.46 per month.

And homeowners 65 and older would have received an additional break, paying $139 per year or $11.60 monthly according to tables provided by the school district, which listed figures for homes ranging from $70,000 to $270,000.

The levy would have provided money for not only a new middle school and auditorium but also additional facilities. Everything would be on the site of the current high school-middle school campus. The first part of the middle school was built in 1957, a lot of it with asbestos, and the rest was added in 1965.

The old middle school would have been torn down, and the new school, with an auditorium, would have been built in front of the old one. Another facility, with a gymnasium, Industrial Arts, Vo-Ag and workout area, would be constructed back towards the football field. The new setup would also free up more parking.

In a second phase of construction, the current varsity gym would be remodeled and converted to the middle school gym. Both that gym and the new varsity one would have new locker rooms, the latter of which would open out to the football field.

In the middle school gym, the ceiling continues to flake paint onto the floor. The antiquated boiler room has seen flooding that reached all the way up to the pipes and covered the electrical circuit board. The FFA and Industrial Arts rooms are small and outdated, according to district officials.

The media center, shared by the high school and middle school, needs its carpet pulled up and replaced. The room powering technology is marked by a conglomeration of wires, the district said. The area around the main office has security issues, and the cramped office of head of maintenance Adam Reynolds is a former kitchen.

Heath's Stevenson Elementary School on Cynthia Street would have been replaced on that property with a new K-6 elementary school, which would move the sixth grade from the middle school, if a bond issue and levy would have passed Tuesday.

Heath was trying to approve a $68 million project with the combined bond issue and levy. It sought passage now due to increasing construction costs, and wanted to be proactive because of all the new construction and development coming to Licking County.

The new K-6 building would have been located on the current Stevenson Elementary property on Cynthia Street. It would have brought the sixth grade from the middle school back to the elementary school.

The bond would have replaced a bond for the high school construction (in 2000) that is set to expire soon. The bond would have been 5.30 mills for each $1 of taxable value over 37 years, which amounts to $186 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

The levy would have provided the remainder of the funding needed for the acquisition, construction, enlargement, renovation and financing of permanent improvements. It would have been an additional tax of 4.75 mills for each $1 of taxable value for a continuing period of time, which amounts to $166 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

“The Heath Board of Education had anticipated that Ohio Facilities Construction Commission would provide some funding to help with the construction of this building,” Superintendent Trevor Thomas had said. “Unfortunately, funding that was once anticipated to be available in 2020 is now not anticipated to be available to us until 2030 or later."

