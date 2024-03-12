Heath bond issue, levy on March 19 ballot would fund building of new elementary school

Heath's Stevenson Elementary School on Cynthia Street would be replaced on that property with a new K-6 elementary school, which would move the sixth grade from the middle school, if a bond issue and levy is passed on March 19. Garfield Elementary would also be retired.

Heath City School District officials say the future is now for the district to build a new elementary school.

That is why on March 19, the district will seek approval of a bond issue and a levy to build a new K-6 school. It will be one vote on the ballot and is a $68 million project, Superintendent Trevor Thomas said.

"We want to be as proactive as we possibly can, in light of all the new construction and great deal of development coming to Licking County," Thomas said. "And we will be on the forefront of that. If we don't make this decision now, the cost to meet our building needs is expected to go up 7% per year. A $68 million project could become $78 million."

The new building would be located on the current Stevenson Elementary property on Cynthia Street. It would bring the sixth grade from the middle school back to the elementary school.

"Moving the sixth grade would provide needed space in the middle school to absorb anticipated growth," Thomas said.

Community feedback and district needs have resulted in this levy attempt to address building needs now, he said. The school board is also conducting a traffic study and working with the city to address anticipated traffic concerns that increasing the student population on the Stevenson property could bring.

"We are in contract to purchase the land connected from Stevenson to 30th Street, just north of Carey Lane," Thomas said. "We are hoping that would alleviate traffic problems."

Long term, the plan would be for the district to retire Stevenson and Garfield Elementary buildings, but one or both may be kept for a short time, to accommodate students if and when Heath Middle School is renovated or replaced, Thomas said.

The school board resolution, passed in December, states the bond would be used to construct school facilities, including a new elementary school; renovating, improving, expanding, furnishing and equipping existing schools; improving the sites; and acquiring real estate and other interests associated.

The intent is for this bond to replace a bond for the high school construction (in 2000) that is set to expire soon. The bond will be 5.30 mills for each $1 of taxable value over 37 years, which amounts to $186 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

The purpose of the levy is to provide the rest of money needed for the acquisition, construction, enlargement, renovation and financing of permanent improvements. This will be an additional tax of 4.75 mills for each $1 of taxable value for a continuing period of time, which amounts to $166 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value.

“The Heath Board of Education had anticipated that Ohio Facilities Construction Commission would provide some funding to help with the construction of this building,” Thomas said. “Unfortunately, funding that was once anticipated to be available in 2020 is now not anticipated to be available to us until 2030 or later."

