The heat wave in Tennessee isn't going away anytime soon and July could be even hotter

The heat wave in Tennessee continues as temperatures reach well into the 90s and heat index values reach 100 and above. According to the National Weather Service, the period of above normal temperatures isn't going anywhere soon.

Nashvillians and other Middle Tennessee residents will feel some respite from the heat on Thursday and perhaps Sunday into Monday, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Husted. Otherwise, above normal temperatures will persist with some very, very warm afternoons with high temperatures in the 90s and some locations perhaps approaching 100.

According to Husted, Nashville averages 54 days a year with high temperatures above 90 degrees. So far in 2024, Nashville has experienced 12, not including Monday which means 42 more 90 and above days are in store.

"With the prediction of above normal temperatures, you can make the assumption we will observe more 90+ degree high temperature days than normal this year," he said.

Above-normal temperatures will continue for most of the upcoming week. Heat index values of 100°+ will be common. Good storm chances return on Wednesday, and again on Sunday. Looking ahead, both the 6-10 and 8-14 day outlooks favor above normal temperatures for Middle Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/mtzqKHutLw — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) June 24, 2024

Middle Tennessee isn't the only area feeling the heat.

On Monday, the weather service issued a heat advisory for the Memphis area until 8 p.m. Tuesday. A marginal risk for severe weather was also introduced for Wednesday. According to the weather service, heat index values in the Memphis area will reach 105 or higher and there will be an increased risk of heat-related illness.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for the highlighted areas today at 11 AM through 8 PM Tuesday. Heat indices will ease slightly overnight, but will ramp up quickly Tuesday. A Marginal Risk for severe weather has been introduced for Wednesday. #arwx #mowx #mswx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/QtBI61RbMv — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) June 24, 2024

Tennessee weather outlook for July: More heat, less precipitation

On Sunday, the weather service released its Central Region Clime Outlook for July, August and September.

According to the outlook, Tennessee will will most likely experience above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation in July. Through September, Tennessee will continue to experience above normal temperatures, but about normal chances of precipitation.

According to Husted, the Nashville area reaches an average high of 91 in July, and an average amount of 4 inches of precipitation. Through September, the area experiences an average high of 89 and receives an average amount of 12 inches of precipitation.

