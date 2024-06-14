Heat wave to spike in Columbus, here's what to expect

Temperatures are expected to climb over the next few days as a widespread heat wave makes its way through the Northeast and Midwest regions of the U.S.

Heat in Columbus is anticipated to spike with temperatures approaching the 100-degree mark from Saturday to Thursday.

The combination of heat and humidity will result in heat indices ranging much higher than the actual air temperature. With temperatures forecasted above the 90s for most of next week, this year may be on track to beat 2022's record of the most 90-degree days in June.

Heat waves, which typically last three days, are the leading of cause weather-related deaths. Experts recommend avoiding outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening hours— typically the hottest part of the day. People who must be outside should drink plenty of water and take breaks to cool off in the shade.

Columbus weather forecast

Friday: Partly sunny and humid throughout the day. High | 85 degrees

Saturday: Partly sunny. High | 82 degrees

Sunday: Partly sunny. High | 92 degrees

Monday, June 17: Partly sunny, very hot and humid. High | 99 degrees

Tuesday, June 18: Partly sunny, very hot and humid. High | 97 degrees

Wednesday, June 19: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High | 96 degrees

Thursday, June 20: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High | 95 degrees

Friday, June 21: Sunny, hot and humid. High | 91 degrees

