Heat wave in South Jersey, Philadelphia could break records. How hot will it get?

The National Weather Service is warning of a potentially record-breaking heat wave in the South Jersey area this week.

Temperatures will begin to rise on Monday, June 17, but the heat should really set in on Tuesday, according to the NWS office in Westampton. Friday and Saturday are predicted to be the hottest days, with temperatures predicted to be 100 degrees.

Friday and Saturday's forecasts will come close to breaking records in the Philadelphia area. Friday is anticipated to be around 100 degrees, breaking the 99-degree record, and Saturday is forecasted to be 99 degrees, just shy of Philadelphia's record of 100 degrees.

What is the heat forecast this week in South Jersey

Here is a breakdown of temperatures, heat advisories and more expected for the South Jersey area for the week of June 17.

Heat watches and advisories will affect portions of New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. Temperatures by the Jersey shore are expected to be as much as 10 degrees cooler.

Monday, June 17:

Mostly sunny conditions with highs around 88 degrees.

Tuesday, June 18:

Heat advisory

Sunny conditions with highs around 93 degrees and lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday, June 19:

Excessive heat watch

Sunny conditions with highs around 93 degrees and lows in the low 70s.

Thursday, June 20:

Excessive heat watch

Sunny conditions with highs around 96 degrees and lows in the low 70s.

Friday, June 21:

Excessive heat watch

Mostly sunny and hot with highs around 100 degrees and lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday: June 22:

Mostly sunny and hot with highs around 99 degrees and lows in the mid 70s.

Excessive heat watch

What is the difference between a heat advisory and a heat warning?

Heat advisories and excessive heat watches and warnings differ in levels of concern and anticipated impacts, according to meteorologist Sarah Johnson.

Heat advisories typically have a lower level of concern, while excessive heat warnings are associated with higher and more widespread impacts of heat.

Johnson said that heat itself is "a little nebulous" in the way that different people may react.

This heat wave is coming early in the season with fewer days of reprieve between the high temperatures. Consequently, the impacts will have a cumulative effect as there's been less time to acclimate to such high temps.

What is the heat index?

The heat index is what "the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature," according to the National Weather Service. The combined reading of temperature and humidity is a better estimate of how the human body is feeling the heat.

"When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off. If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature," the agency says.

When relative humidity is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases.

"In other words," it says, "the human body feels warmer in humid conditions."

