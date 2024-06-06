Heat wave slams Fort Collins before a cooler weekend. The latest weather updates here

As triple digits temperatures hit Western states, Fort Collins could see its first 90+ degree days this week.

“This time of year in the summer, if you get a big ridge of high pressure, generally the atmosphere is warmer under that thing,” NWS Meteorologist Robert Koopmeiners said.

Here’s what we know about the weather this week.

National Weather Service’s forecast

The latest NWS forecast for Fort Collins shows Thursday’s high at 89 degrees and Friday’s high at 93 degrees.

A patch of moisture will then move in, cooling temperatures during the weekend before it warms up again on Monday, Koopmeiners said.

Friday: high near 93, low around 59, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms

Saturday: high of 80 and low around 57, chances of precipitation increase to 70%

Sunday: high near 75, low of 56, 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms

Monday: high of 81 and low around 57

Above normal temperatures

Friday’s high temperature forecast of 93 degrees Fahrenheit is a whopping 14 degrees hotter than the normal high for June 7 in Fort Collins.

NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information calculates 30-year climate averages to form a baseline of what is considered “normal” for a particular day or month at a specific location. These baselines are updated every decade, with the most recent one calculated for 1991-2020.

For Friday’s high, the city is observing a Climate Shift Index of 2 to 3. This index, which was developed by the nonprofit Climate Central, reveals “how much climate change influences the temperature on a particular day.”

An index of 2 is considered “strong” and indicates climate change “made the conditions at least twice as common.” An index of 3 is considered “very strong” and indicates climate change made the conditions 3 times more likely.

Parts of southwest Colorado will see an index of 5, the maximum on the scale.

The big picture

This week’s baking weather in the West is part of a larger trend fueled by human-caused climate change.

According to a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: “Human-caused climate change is already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe … It is virtually certain that hot extremes (including heatwaves) have become more frequent and more intense across most land regions since the 1950s.”

Difference between annual temperatures and the average over the past century in Fort Collins. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Over the past century (1924-2023) the average annual temperature was 49.1 degrees in Fort Collins, according to NOAA data. Years with a mean temperature over 50 degrees were once scarce, but in the 21st century, all but two years had temperatures at or above 50 degrees.

Higher temperatures can have immediate impacts. NWS’s HeatRisk index in the city for Friday is 2, or moderate, which means, “This level of heat affects most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.”

Warmer days are also associated with higher ozone levels. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an ozone action day alert until 4pm on Thursday for the Front Range that requests limiting driving gas and diesel cars.

“Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,” the alert says.

