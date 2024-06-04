As heat wave in Redding takes hold, schools prepare for hot graduation ceremonies

Triple-digit temperatures arriving this week in Redding could make outdoor high school graduations hotter-than-usual affairs.

The warm weather so early in June could also mean a hotter-than-average summer for the North State, meteorologists said.

The warming trend could push the mercury to 106 degrees by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

And there’s no relief from the weather in sight on Thursday or Friday, when several Shasta County high schools host their outdoor graduation ceremonies.

May and June kicked off what could be a hotter than average Redding summer, said weather service meteorologist Eric Kurth.

The mercury barely reached 99 on the hottest day last month, May 15. But most of May was a few degrees warmer than average, according to Kurth. May’s average daily high was 86 degrees, compared to the historic average of 82 degrees.

Clouds hovering over Redding, pushed here by storms in western Washington and Oregon, kept the first few days of June cooler than meteorologists expected on Sunday and Monday, Kurth said.

That’s over, he said.

Tuesday could be Redding's first day in 2024 to reach 100 degrees, and temperatures could soar to 106 on Wednesday.

Redding will feel its first triple-digit temperatures of 2024 this week, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Will commencement ceremonies be altered by hot weather?

High heat in the forecast prompted at least one Redding area school to push back the starting time for its graduation ceremony by a half hour.

Thursday marks the first year Central Valley High School will host its graduation outdoors in the school’s Ron Hale Stadium, according to the school's counseling technician Gretchen Meisner.

Previous CV graduations took place indoors at the Redding Civic Auditorium. This year, school administrators wanted to start a new tradition by having students cross the stage on the Shasta Lake campus, Meisner said.

With 105 degrees in Thursday's forecast, the school pushed back the time grads take the stage by 30 minutes. Ceremonies are now scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., Meisner said, and "there will be plenty of cold bottled water" for everyone.

Letters spell out Class of 2024 during the U-Prep graduation ceremony on Friday, May 31, 2024. The school, which had 15 co-valedictorians, held its outdoor graduation at on campus at Gilmore Field in Redding - a week before triple-digit heat arrived in June.

As of Monday, June 3, staff at Enterprise, Anderson and Foothill high schools said they’ll move forward with plans to host their graduations at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The air will still be warm from a 103-degree peak on Friday, when Shasta High School graduates walk across the stage at 8 p.m., according to the weather service.

There are no plans to change the time, school staff said Monday.

Redding’s weather could cool into the high 90s on Saturday, but the heat is here to stay, Kurth said. Triple digit temperatures return Sunday and last at least into next week, according to the weather service.

Afternoon temperatures in June historically hover around 92 degrees, so we’re already off to what looks to be a hot summer, Kurth said.

